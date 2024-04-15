Registration Open for UF/IFAS Florida Master Naturalist Coastal Shoreline Restoration Course

Fort Pierce - Monday April 15, 2024: The UF/ IFAS St. Lucie, Martin and Escambia County Extension Offices has announced the upcoming Florida Master Naturalist Program (FMNP) Coastal Shoreline Restoration course, taking place Sept. 26 through Oct. 11.

This FMNP course is a 24-hour educational program designed to provide training in the restoration of living shorelines, oyster reefs, mangroves and marshes, with a focus on ecology, benefits, methods and monitoring techniques. People who complete this course will be better prepared to promote and assist with restoration projects. This course will be conducted in a hybrid format with live instructions conducted via Zoom, in-person field trips and self-directed field excursion. Course details are posted online.

Upon completion of the course, participants receive Coastal Shoreline Restoration certification, complete with certificate, patch and pin from the University of Florida. The registration fee includes course materials, hands-on experience, and registration in an online database that can be used for verification purposes such as might be required for obtaining CEUs, in-service credits or resume checks.

Florida Master Naturalist Instructors include: Ken Gioeli, lead instructor, Extension Agent IV/Natural Resources & Environment; Dr. Vincent Encomio, associate instructor, Extension Agent II/ Sea Grant; and Carrie Stevenson, guest associate instructor, UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County.

When: Sept. 26 through Oct. 11, 2024

Registration: https://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/CR24-01hybrid.php

Cost: $250 Attendee Fee - Includes electronic file (PDF) of manual $295 Attendee Fee with Color Manual - Includes the PDF and a printed bound copy

Location: Hybrid format will include Zoom, in-person classroom and field trips.

Information: Ken Gioeli at ktgioeli@ufl.edu