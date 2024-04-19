One-Day Lane Closure on Veterans Memorial Parkway Tomorrow

Port St. Lucie - Friday April 19, 2024: Due to the expected high attendance for Florida’s Iraq and Afghanistan Memorial dedication ceremony this Saturday, April 20, the southbound right-hand lane of Veterans Memorial Parkway will be closed for one day.

The dedication ceremony begins at noon. The memorial pays tribute to the Floridians who served in the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. A monument crafted from India Black Granite, bearing the names of 349 fallen Floridian heroes, will be unveiled.

The event will include speeches from Port St. Lucie City Councilman David Pickett, an Army veteran with two combat tours, and Port St. Lucie Mayor Shannon Martin.

The ceremony is open to the public, but seating is limited, so it is recommended to arrive early. A free shuttle service will be available from Veterans Rivergate Park to the event location. Handicapped parking will be available along the shoulder of the right-hand lane.