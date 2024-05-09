Two More St. Lucie County Men Indicted for Robbing Mail Carriers

Fort Pierce - Thursday May 9, 2024: Two more St. Lucie County men have been charged with armed postal robbery, among other allegations.

23-year-old Jamal Travon Brown-Weathers of Fort Pierce, was previously charged in a federal criminal complaint in December 2023. A superseding indictment now includes the names of 19-year-old Jalen Dennis Elliot and 20-year-old Bernard Jerome Davis III, both of whom are from Port St. Lucie.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Shaniek Mills Maynard has ordered Brown-Weathers, Davis and Elliott detained pending trial.

The trio are facing allegations of:



Conspiracy to commit Hobbs Act robbery

Participating in a conspiracy to rob U.S. postal property

Armed robbery of U.S. postal property

Illegal possession and theft of a U.S. Postal Service Arrow Key

Carrying and use of a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence

According to the criminal complaint, between Nov. 19, 2022, and Oct. 21, 2023, Brown-Weathers, Davis and Elliott allegedly robbed at least six U.S. Postal letter carriers in St. Lucie, Brevard, Orange and Miami-Dade Counties.

Trial is scheduled to start on July 1 before U.S. District Court Judge K. Michael Moore, in Fort Pierce. If convicted of their charges, Brown-Weathers and Davis face a mandatory minimum sentence of seven years up to the statutory maximum term of life in prison. Elliott faces up to the statutory term of 70 years in prison, if convicted.

U.S. Attorney Markenzy Lapointe for the Southern District of Florida, Inspector in Charge Juan A. Vargas of the U.S. Postal Inspection Service (USPIS), Miami Division, Chief Diane Hobley-Burney of the Fort Pierce Police Department, Chief Wayne A. Jones of the Miami Beach Police Department, Sheriff John W. Mina of the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Wayne Ivey of the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, Sheriff Keith Pearson of the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office, and Chief Richard Del Toro Jr. of the Port St. Lucie Police Department made the announcement.

USPIS, the Fort Pierce Police Department, Miami Beach Police Department, Orange County Sheriff’s Office, Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office and Port St. Lucie Police Department investigated the case. Managing Assistant U.S. Attorney Carmen M. Lineberger is prosecuting it.