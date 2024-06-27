FPPD: Hit and Run Suspect Turns Himself In; No Further Information Released

Fort Pierce - Thursday June 27, 2024: The Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD) has announce that the driver of the Honda Civic involved in Wednesday morning's hit-and-runcrash that killed a moped rider has "turned himself in."

The crash happened in the 2300 block of Ave. O in Fort Pierce. Police got the call at 7:58 AM Wednesday morning.

A Honda Civic was traveling eastbound along Avenue O when it collided with the moped which was heading south along N. 23rd Street. The Honda Civic driver fled the scene before police arrived. The driver of the moped was transported to HCA Lawnwood where he later died.

The Honda Civic driver surrendered at the Fort Pierce Police Department Wednesday night, according to a post on the Department's Facebook page.

As of Thursday afternoon Fort Pierce Police had not responded to requests for the man's name or what he has been or will be charged with.