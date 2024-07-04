Today is July 4th a Federal and State Holiday - What's Open and What's Closed?
Florida - Thursday July 4, 2024: Today is the Fourth of July, a federal and state holiday and all non-essential federal and state government offices are closed.
Most private businesses are also closed, however many retail and grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations are open.
Federal offices will be open again tomorrow, July 5th, however non-essential Florida state offices will remain closed Friday. Governor DeSantis has granted state workers an extra day off on July 5th giving them a long four day holiday weekend.
Federal and State Government Offices
- Non-essential federal and state government offices and courts will be closed. Schools that may be home for summer classes are also closed.
Mail Services
U.S. Postal Service (USPS): closed
FedEx: Closed
- UPS: Closed
Grocery Stores
- Publix: Open, but Publix pharmacies will be closed,
- Winn Dixie: Open
- Aldi: Open with limited holiday hours
Retail Stores
- Walmart: Open
- Target: Open
- Costco: Closed
- Sam's Club: Open
Pharmacies
- CVS: Open regular hours
- Walgreens: Closed
Restaurants
- Applebee's: Open
- Burger King: Open
- Chili’s: Open
- Chick-fil-A: Open
- Chipotle: Open
- Dairy Queen: Open
- Denny's: Open
- Dunkin: Open
- IHOP: Open
- McDonald’s: Open
- Olive Garden: Open
- Red Lobster: Open
- Subway: Open
- Starbucks: Open
- Wendy's: Open