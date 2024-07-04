Today is July 4th a Federal and State Holiday - What's Open and What's Closed?

Florida - Thursday July 4, 2024: Today is the Fourth of July, a federal and state holiday and all non-essential federal and state government offices are closed.

Most private businesses are also closed, however many retail and grocery stores, restaurants and gas stations are open.

Federal offices will be open again tomorrow, July 5th, however non-essential Florida state offices will remain closed Friday. Governor DeSantis has granted state workers an extra day off on July 5th giving them a long four day holiday weekend.

Federal and State Government Offices



Non-essential federal and state government offices and courts will be closed. Schools that may be home for summer classes are also closed.

Mail Services



U.S. Postal Service (USPS): closed

FedEx: Closed

UPS: Closed

Grocery Stores



Publix: Open, but Publix pharmacies will be closed,



Winn Dixie: Open



Aldi: Open with limited holiday hours

Retail Stores



Walmart: Open



Target: Open



Costco: Closed



Sam's Club: Open

Pharmacies



CVS: Open regular hours



Walgreens: Closed

Restaurants

