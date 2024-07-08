PSLPD: Worker Performing Maintenance on Underground Pipe Killed in Industrial Accident

Port St. Lucie - Monday July 8, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is investigating what an industrial accident that claimed the life of maintenance worker this morning.

Port St. Lucie Police and the Fire District responded to the incident at 11 AM Monday morning.

The victim was working on an underground drainage pipe along West Becker Road between SW Village Pkwy and Range Line Road.

According to a post on the Police Department's Facebook page, that he was "suddenly pushed out of the pipe from below ground, through the opened roadway grate, and up onto the roadway.

He was pronounced dead on the scene. His name has not been released.

The circumstances remain under investigation.