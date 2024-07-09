Ground Broken on Renovation of Historic Caynon Building Which Will Become the Fort Pierce Highwaymen Museum

Courtesy Fort Pierce Police Department

Fort Pierce - Tuesday July 9, 2024: Ground was broken this morning on the renovation of the historic Caynon building which will become the Fort Pierce Highwaymen Museum.

The building that is being renovated is currently the historic Jackie L. Caynon, Sr. Building located at 1234 Avenue D. It was named in honor of the late Jackie L. Caynon, Sr., the first African American elected official in St. Lucie County and a distinguished five-term Fort Pierce City Commissioner.

Mayor Linda Hudson, City Commissioner Curtis Johnson, and Police Chief Diane Hobley-Burney were among the City officials who attended the ceremony.

The project is being overseen by the City of Fort Pierce, in collaboration with the Fort Pierce Redevelopment Agency (FPRA) and the Original Florida Hall of Fame Highwaymen.