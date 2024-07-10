FDLE Report Finds Third Straight Decrease in Statewide Drug Deaths; Florida Now Leads the Nation in Fentanyl Seizures

Florida - Wednesday July 24, 2024: Drug deaths in Florida declined seven percent overall in 2023, and fentanyl and opioid-related deaths both down ten percent, according to a report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE).

That’s the greatest decrease since 2016, states the report. The news comes on the heels of a nationwide report showing that Florida leads the nation in fentanyl seizures.

In a Tuesday news conference Attorney General Ashley Moody touted the results at news conference Tuesday in Tallahassee.

“Florida law enforcement is leading the way in removing deadly Mexican fentanyl from our streets," said Moody. "And while the third straight report with a decrease in drug-related deaths statewide is encouraging news, the death toll is still far too high."

The Attorney General attributed the declines to increased law enforcement efforts in the state, as well as getting more help to those affected by addiction.

State law enforcement agencies took part in more than 2000 fentanyl seizure operations last year.

According to the just-released FDLE interim report, in the first six months of 2023, Florida experienced:

