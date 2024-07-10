FDOT: Public Meeting on the Sebastian Inlet Bridge Replacement Set for Next Week on Wednesday July 17

Sebastian - Wednesday July 10, 2024: The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is hosting a public meeting next week on the Sebastian Inlet Bridge replacement project.

MEETING DAY and TIME: The public meeting will be held at the Sebastian Community Center on Wednesday July 17 at 6:30 PM. You will be able to attend in-person, virtually, or on the phone.

IN-PERSON: The Sebastian Community Center is located at 1805 North Central Avenue in Sebastian. An open house will take place at the Community Center at 5:30 PM, before the public meeting begins.

VIRTUAL: If you can't attend in person, you can log on virtually on the same day, at the same time. To do that you'll have to register first at: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/478842150230794592.

PHONE: You can also call into the meeting. On the same day and at the same time dial in by calling: +1 (213) 929-4212; Access code: 892-928-399.

The meeting will consist of a formal presentation followed by an open discussion. Staff will be available to answer questions and provide assistance.

Comments and questions will be answered in the order received. If your question is not answered during the event, a response will be provided in writing following the meeting.

Questions and comments may also be submitted prior to the meeting by emailing the Project Manager who is Binod Basnet. He can be reached at (954) 777-4146 or via email at: binod.basnet@dot.state.fl.us.

The Sebastian Inlet Bridge Replacement Project

On May 23, 2023, the Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) granted Location and Design Concept Acceptance for the SR A1A over Sebastian Inlet Bridge Replacement project and the associated Resurfacing, Restoration and Rehabilitation of SR A1A.

Approval was granted pursuant to 23 U.S.C. § 327 and in accordance with a Memorandum of Understanding executed between the Federal Highway Administration and FDOT.

The project is currently in the design phase and in the process of establishing right of way requirements along SR-A1A.

Purpose of the Project:

The purpose of the SR A1A over Sebastian Inlet Bridge replacement project is to address the structural and functional deficiencies of the existing bridge and address the gap in system linkage for bicyclists and pedestrians. The project also improves drainage system and raises vertical clearance to address resiliency and adds shoulders and shared use paths to enhance safety. The purpose of RRR of SR A1A from Sand Dollar Lane to south of the Sebastian Inlet is to extend service life of the roadway and enhance safety.



PROPOSED IMPROVEMENTS

Bridge Alignment:

The new bridge alignment will be shifted to the east of the existing bridge with:



Two 12-foot travel lanes, two 8-foot shoulders, and two 12-foot shared use paths

Two fishing pier/observation walks, one under the bridge from the south shore and one under the bridge from the north shore

South of the bridge, improvements include:



Addition of a crosswalk crossing SR A1A at the State Park’s south entrance

Reconfiguration of the State Park’s south entrance including the addition of a right-turn lane out of the State Park

A southbound acceleration lane from the State Park’s south entrance

Lengthened storage of the southbound right-turn lane into the State Park

Continuation of the shared use path on the west side of the bridge and roadway, and addition of a shared use path on the east side of the bridge and roadway

North of the bridge, the improvements include:



Reconfiguration of the State Park’s north entrance including the addition of a right-turn lane out of the State Park

Lengthened storage of the southbound right-turn lane into the State Park

Continuation of the shared use path on the west side of the bridge and roadway, and addition of a shared use path on the east side of the bridge and roadway terminating at the State Park’s north entrance

Addition of a crosswalk crossing SR A1A at the State Park’s north entrance

Reconfiguration of the Sebastian Inlet District Access Road

Resurfacing, Restoration, and Rehabilitation:



Resurface pavement within the project limits

Widen shoulders to provide 7-foot paved shoulders

Construction Impacts:



Bridge construction work will be done in phases to avoid detour and bridge closure per PD&E study commitment.

Two way traffic will be maintained across the inlet at all times.

Temporary lane closures will be required during non-peak hours.

Learn more about the bridge replacement project on the FDOT website at: https://www.fdot.gov/projects/sebastian-inlet-bridge/home-page.