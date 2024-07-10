Indian River County Fentanyl Trafficker Alphonso Coleman, Jr Sentenced to Over 13 Years in Prison

Indian River County - Wednesday July 10, 2024: Convicted Indian River County fentanyl trafficker Alphonso Coleman Jr. has been sentenced to 13 years and 3 months in federal prison, followed by 4 years of supervised release.

District Judge Aileen Cannon handed down the sentence Tuesday in Fort Pierce after Coleman pleaded guilty to distribution of fentanyl and cocaine on April 4th of this year.

According to the court record, between March 14, 2023, and May 2, 2023, Coleman distributed over four ounces of fentanyl and an ounce of cocaine.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Michael D. Porter.