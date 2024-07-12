Fort Pierce Police Department Hosts 6th Annual 'Unity in Our Community' Event This Coming Wednesday July 17th

Fort Pierce - Friday July 12, 2024: The City of Fort Pierce Police Department will host its 6th annual 'Unity in Our Community' event this coming Wednesday, July 17.

This free event is open to all. It will take place at the Fort Pierce Recreation Center, located at 903 South 21st Street. It is an opportunity to celebrate community spirit and enjoy true fellowship with your friends and neighbors here in Fort Pierce.

It'll be a day of family fun that includes delicious free food, face painting, K-9 demonstrations, music, a talent spotlight, a photo booth, bounce houses, community fellowship, adult health screenings with local service providers, and much more.

Fort Pierce Police Officers and civilian personnel will take part, strengthening the relationship with residents in keeping with the Department's motto, “In Honor We Serve.”

If you have questions about the event, contact April Lee at (772) 467-6840.