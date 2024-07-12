FWC Releases a New Video Explaining Record Catch Requirements for Bass

Florida - Friday July 11, 2024: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) wants freshwater anglers to be prepared if they catch a bass large enough to be the new state record.

To make sure anglers get the credit they deserve for their catch FWC has released the following video tutorial showing the steps you must follow:

This is what a lucky angler needs to do when they reel in a potential catch of a lifetime:



Contact the FWC: To properly certify a new Florida state record freshwater fish, the angler must contact the FWC via an online form or by calling an FWC regional office listed on the FWC website (Monday-Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.). An FWC biologist must confirm the fish species and potential record weight. Obtain certified weight: To establish a new record, an FWC employee must witness the fish being weighed on a certified scale. Staff will provide directions on how to best accomplish this.

Once an angler contacts the FWC, a biologist will coordinate to provide direction on how to best work through the certification process. False alarms are common! Be prepared to provide a photo of the entire fish on a scale with the weight legible when possible.

The current state record bass weighed 17.27 pounds and was caught by Billy O'Berry in Polk County in 1986. Although that record has stood over 30 years, anglers and biologists alike are asking when the next state record will show up based on recent submissions of giant 15- and 16-pound bass to FWC’s TrophyCatch citizen-science program.

You do not need to reel in a state record to earn recognition for your trophy-sized bass catches! Participate in FWC’s TrophyCatch program and win prizes for catching and releasing bass 8 pounds or larger. Learn how to participate at TrophyCatch.com.

Anglers can check the current state records at BigCatchFlorida.com by clicking on “State Record.”

Good luck Florida anglers!