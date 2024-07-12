NWS Melbourne: Moderate to Major HeatRisk Saturday, Moderate to Extreme HeatRisk Sunday

East-Central Florida - Friday July 12, 2024: The National Weather Service In Melbourne predicts (NWS) increasing shower and storm coverage this afternoon and evening across East-Central Florida. Like yesterday that should keep temperatures down below the Heat Risk category today, with highs in the low 90s.

The chance of precipitation is 60%, but less than a tenth of an inch of rainfall is expected, although higher amounts are possible in thunderstorms today.

However, the forecast calls for excessive heat levels to return this weekend.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK IS FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT

Excessive heat is expected over the weekend with a Moderate to Major HeatRisk Saturday and Moderate to Extreme HeatRisk Sunday.

Afternoon high temperatures in the upper 80s to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to result in heat index values between 105 to 108 through at least Saturday and Sunday.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms are forecast this afternoon and evening, with the greatest coverage occurring from Orange to Brevard counties southward.

The main storm hazards will be frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds of 40 to 50 mph, and locally heavy rainfall. Due to slower moving storms, minor

localized flooding of low-lying areas and roadways will be possible today.

Scattered lightning storms will be possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend and into mid next week. Greatest coverage will be across the interior where boundary collisions between the sea breezes and outflows are forecast to occur.

Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

There is a Moderate Risk of dangerous rip currents at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Remember to swim near a lifeguard and never swim alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into mid next week.