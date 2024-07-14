Seven Appointed to the Florida Council on Arts and Culture 

Florida - Sunday July 14, 2024: Governor DeSantis has appointed and/or reappointed the following seven people to the Florida Council on Arts and Culture.

Ashley Gibson Barnett - Gibson Barnett is the Owner of Barnett Creative, LLC. Active in her community, she is a member of the Florida Southern College Board of Advisors, the Polk Museum of Art, the Florida Chamber Foundation, and the Friends of Bonnet Springs Park Advisory Board. Gibson Barnett earned her bachelor’s degree in economics from Florida Southern College and her master’s degree in law and her juris doctor from Emory University.

Lauren Sarah Carpenter - Carpenter is the Co-Founder and Executive Director of Salome Chamber Orchestra Inc. and the Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of Carpenter Fine Violins and Collectables, LLC. She was awarded the Mary Lemon Award from the Manhattan School of Music and was selected as a soloist and medal winner in the Washington Chamber Symphony’s Viva Vivaldi Competition. Carpenter earned her bachelor’s degree in politics from Princeton University.

Sofia Diaz - Diaz is a Client Services Analyst at Bank of New York Mellon. She previously served as a Market Research Analyst and Social Media Manager for ONE Sotheby's International Realty. Diaz earned her bachelor’s degree in business administration from the University of Miami.

Beverly Frank - Frank is the Principal and Architect at BFRANK Studios, LLC. Active in her community, she is the former President and a current member of the Florida American Institute of Architects and was a member of the University of South Florida School of Architecture and Community Design Dean of Libraries Advisory Board. Frank earned her bachelor’s degree in art education and her master’s degree in architecture from the University of South Florida.

Lisa Burgess - Burgess is the Founder of Burgess Modern + Contemporary and President of New River Fine Art, Inc. Active in her community, she is a member of the Director’s Circle of the Nova Southeastern University Museum of Art and was the recipient of the 2012 “Woman of the Year Award” from the Broward Symphony Orchestra. Burgess earned her bachelor’s degree in communications from Southern Methodist University.

Carroll Hanley Goggin - Hanley Goggin is the Chief Executive Officer and Chief Operating Officer of DBG Promotions. Active in her community, she currently serves as Chair of the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce, Vice Chair of the Campaign for Rollins College, and is a member of the Rollins College Board of Trustees. Hanley Goggin earned her bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Rollins College.

Frank Gromling - Gromling is the Owner and Director of Ocean Art Gallery. He is a veteran of the United States Air Force and previously served as a Commissioner for the Town of Flagler Beach. Gromling earned his bachelor’s degrees in history and education from Rhode Island College and his master’s degree in international relations and national security studies from George Washington University.