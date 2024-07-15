Indian River County Sheriff Charges One of Their Own Correctional Deputies With Battery of an Elderly Person

Indian River County - Monday July 15, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office has charged one of their own correctional deputies with battery on a person 65-years of age or older.

Regina Jones was arrested last Wednesday and booked into the Indian River County Jail. She has since been released on a $250 bond.

The Sheriff reports that the domestic violence incident occurred while she was off duty.

“Deputy Jones has been placed on administrative leave pending an internal affairs investigation," said Sheriff Eric Flowers. "We have zero tolerance for domestic violence, regardless of who you are.”

Jones has been employed by the Sheriff's Office for 18 years. She was assigned to courthouse duties prior to her arrest.