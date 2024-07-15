NWS MELBOURNE: Moderate to Major Heat Risk Across East Central Florida Today

East-Central Florida - Monday July 15, 2024: Continued hot and humid today across East-Central Florida with peak heat indices 103 to 107 from late morning through the afternoon. Stay well hydrated and take frequent breaks out of the sun.

Expect afternoon lightning storms, particularly across the northern sections of our region. .

Slow moving storms will produce locally heavy rain, up to 3 inches in a short time which may result in temporary flooding.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Temperatures are once again forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s, with peak heat indices ranging from 102 to 107. A Moderate to Major HeatRisk also exists across east central Florida today.

Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to take the proper precautions to prevent heat-related illness. Take frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building and remain well hydrated.

Excessive heat is expected to continue through this week with a Moderate to Major Heat Risk. Afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid 90s will combine with high humidity to result in heat index values between 102 to 107 through at least the remainder of the work week.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered to numerous showers and storms will be possible across east central Florida today, with the highest coverage forecast to occur near the I-4 corridor.

Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, wind gust of 40 to 50 mph, and heavy downpours.

Weak steering flow aloft causing slow and erratic moving storms may lead to quick rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches in spots, which could lead to localized flooding in low-lying and poorly drained urban areas. Activity is forecast to diminish before midnight. Continued isolated to scattered development across the local Atlantic waters overnight cannot fully be ruled out.

Scattered lightning storms will be possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend. Greatest coverage will be across the interior where boundary collisions between the sea breezes and outflows are forecast to occur. Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at all east central Florida beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter the ocean alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into mid week.