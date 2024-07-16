Okeechobee County Sheriff Charges Mark Smith With Stealing Items from the Evergreen Cemetery

Okeechobee County - Tuesday July 16 2024: Okeechobee County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) has arrested 38-year-old Mark Smith and charged him with removing artifacts from a grave or tomb.

Smith is accused of stealing remembrances, and other items left by family and friends at graves in the Evergreen Cemetery.

Over the past two months the Sheriff's Road Patrol Division had received numerous calls from residents complaining that things they had left at graves in the cemetery were now missing.

Smith was taken into custody last week after Deputies found several of the stolen items in his home. His bond was set at $2,500.

All of the items were recovered and are temporarily being held as evidence for Smith's trial.