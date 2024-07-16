Port St. Lucie Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect Accused of Exposing Himself to a Teenage Girl

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 16, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department (PSLPD) is asking for the public to help them identify a man who exposed himself to a teenage girl last week on Tuesday July 9.

The man pictured here entered the TJ Maxx store on SW Village Parkway about 20 minutes after noon. Port St. Lucie Police report that he walked up to the girl with the zipper to his trousers down and said - "You're pretty."

The girl's relative attempted to confront the man, but he quickly left the store while on his cell phone and ran south across the parking lot, according to the PSLPD release.

The suspect is described as between 20 and 30 years old with a slim build, dark colored hair. He wore eye glasses.

Anyone with any information about this incident should call Detective A. Doty at (772) 807-4442. If you'd rather remain anonymous, call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.

PSLPD

`