St. Lucie County Aerial Larviciding to Reduce the Number of Mosquitoes Slated to Begin This Thursday July 18

St. Lucie County - Tuesday July 16, 2024: Weather permitting, the St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District will perform an aerial larviciding mission over coastal mosquito impoundments starting this Thursday, July 18 to help reduce hatch-offs of saltmarsh mosquitoes. A small plane will treat impoundments along South Hutchinson Island between Bear Point Sanctuary and Walton Rocks Beach.

Spreading granular larvicide along impoundments helps reduce mosquito breeding which normally occurs when water levels rise. The eggs of saltmarsh mosquitoes are laid in marsh soil along the edges of the impoundments, hatching once they are contacted by river water. With a flight range of more than 25 miles, salt marsh mosquitos can be a nuisance far from their place of origin. Mitigating them on-site prevents them from emerging and distributing westward over time.

Fogging maps and schedules can be found on the district’s website at www.StLucieMosquito.org. The St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District is dedicated to protecting people, livestock and pets from mosquitoes and the diseases they carry.

Residents are reminded to protect themselves and their property in the fight against mosquitoes. To prevent mosquito bites, residents are reminded to wear light clothing that covers the arms and legs when jogging or walking in the evenings, as well as using mosquito repellent with DEET. Homeowners can also assist in the prevention of mosquito populations by practicing the "tip and toss" method of emptying containers that collect standing water around their homes and yards. Even a bottle cap full of standing water can provide a breeding habitat for mosquitoes. Plants, especially bromeliads, can also serve as mosquito breeding grounds. However, there are commercial granules that can be purchased to help eliminate the threat.

To find out more about what you can do to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes in your yard, please visit: www.StLucieMosquito.org.