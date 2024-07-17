NWS Melbourne: Moderate Heat Risk Across East-Central Florida Today

East-Central Florida - Wednesday July 17, 2024:

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

High temperatures across east central Florida are forecast to reach the low to mid 90s, with peak heat indices ranging from 100 to 105.

A Moderate HeatRisk will exist across the area. Those spending extended periods of time outside are encouraged to take frequent breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building and remain well hydrated.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered storms will be possible across portions of east central Florida today, with the highest coverage near the I-4 corridor. Any storms that do develop may be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph, and heavy downpours. Slow-moving storms may produce quick rainfall accumulations of 1 to 3 inches, with localized flooding not able to be ruled out.

Activity is forecast to diminish into the late evening, with ongoing shower development possible across the local Atlantic waters overnight.

Scattered lightning storms will be possible each afternoon and evening through the weekend and into early next week. Greatest coverage will be across the interior where boundary collisions between the sea breeze and outflow boundaries are forecast to occur.

Storms will be capable of producing frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate Risk of rip currents will exist at all east central Florida beaches today. Always swim near a lifeguard and never enter

the ocean alone.

At least a Moderate risk of dangerous rip currents will continue at area beaches into the weekend.