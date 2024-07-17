St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections - Vote by Mail Ballots Have Been Sent Out for the August 20th Primary

St. Lucie County - Wednesday July 17, 2024: St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections Gertrude Walker reports that the first bath of Vote-By-Mail Ballots for the August 20th Florida Primary Election have been mailed out to the 31,198 registered county voters who had requests for those ballots on file.

The vote-by-mail ballots should arrive in the mailboxes of the voters who requested them by the end of this week.

The deadline to request a Vote-By-Mail Ballot is 5 PM August 8. Any registered voter who would still like to request a vote-by-mail ballot for this primary election can do so by visiting: www.slcelections.com, or they can call the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at 772-462-1500.

Election Supervisor Walker reminds voters that they can drop off their ballots at any one of the four Supervisor of Elections Offices listed below during normal business hours. Vote-by-Mail ballots will be accepted through 7 PM on Election Day.

Location of the Four St. Lucie County Supervisor of Election Offices

1. Renaissance Business Park located at 4132 Okeechobee Road in Fort Pierce. Renaissance Business Park is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 5 PM.

2. St. Lucie West South County Annex located at 250 NW Country Club Drive in Port St. Lucie. It is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 AM until 5 PM.

3. Walton Road County Administrative Annex at 1664 SE Walton Road in Port St. Lucie. It is open Monday through Friday from 9 AM until 5 PM.

4. Tradition Tax Collectors Office at 10264 SW Village Parkway in Port St. Lucie. It is open from Monday through Friday from 9 AM until 5 PM.

If voters are returning their ballots-by-mail, the ballot should be mailed at least a week prior to Election Day to ensure it is received by the deadline.

Curbside Vote-By-Mail Ballot drop off will be available during the Early Voting Period at Secure Ballot Intake Stations at all Early Voting Sites and Supervisor of Elections office locations.

EARLY VOTING

In person Early Voting begins August 10 and runs through August 17, 2024, from 10:00 am until 6:00 pm daily at the following locations:

•Renaissance Business Park: 4132 Okeechobee Rd., Fort Pierce

•Zora Neale Hurston Library: 3008 Avenue D, Fort Pierce

•IRSC Veterans Center of Excellence: 500 NW California Blvd., Port St. Lucie

•MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center: 9221 S.E. Event Center Place, Port St. Lucie

•Paula A. Lewis Library: 2950 SW Rosser Blvd. Port St. Lucie

•Port St. Lucie Community Center: 2195 SE Airoso Blvd., Port St. Lucie

•Robert E. Minsky Gym - New Location: 750 S.W. Darwin Blvd. Port St. Lucie

For more information contact the St. Lucie County Supervisor of Elections office at (772) 462-1500.