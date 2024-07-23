MCSO: Marc Mathieu Charged with 1st Degree Murder in the Fentanyl Overdose Death of a Stuart Man

Martin County - Tuesday July 23, 2024: Following a 4-month investigation, Martin County Sheriff Detectives have arrested 36-year-old Marc Mathieu of Palm Beach and accused him of causing the death of another man by selling him drugs laced with fentanyl.

Mathieu is accused of causing the death Heath Moan of Stuart who died this past March. Testing of the purple substance located during the overdose investigation showed the substance contained fentanyl and xylazine, which ultimately caused Moan's death.

Mathieu has been booked into the Martin County Jail on charges of 1st Degree Murder, Trafficking in Fentanyl, Sale, Manufacture, Distribute with Intent and Unlawful Use of a Two-Way Communication Device with 1st Degree murder.

In the past 15 months, the Special Investigations Division has charged two drug dealers with First Degree Murder and one for Manslaughter, in the deaths of individuals they sold drugs to.