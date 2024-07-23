PSLPD Investigating Apparent Murder-Suicide

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 23, 2024: A Port St. Lucie man is believed to have shot his wife early Sunday and then turned the gun on himself in what Port St. Lucie Police believe was an apparent case of murder-suicide.

Police responded to the 5400 block of NW Cromey Street after receiving a report of gunshots at 2:52 AM. When they arrived, officers found a woman and a man dead in a bedroom. Both had suffered gunshot wounds.

The evidence on the scene indicated that the 51-year-old man had repeatedly shot his 52-year-old wife as she slept. He then shot himself.

A 16-year-old family member and a 16-year-old friend who were in the home at the time of the incident were unharmed.