Vero Beach Police Department Asks for the Public's Help Identifying 2 Suspects in Credit Card Theft Case

Vero Beach - Tuesday July 23, 2024: The Vero Beach Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in a crest card theft case.

The 'Attempt to Identify' notice issued by the Department displays pictures of both suspects captured on surveillance footage. They are accused of using a credit card that had been stolen from a vehicle parked at McWilliams Park.

The suspect wearing a blue t-shirt is between 5-feet 8-inches and 5-feet 11-inches tall. He has a medium build, and appears to be in his 30s.

The other suspect pictured in the notice has a distinct overbite. He was wearing a white t-shirt with a colorful pattern and a black baseball cap.

If anyone has any information about either man you are asked to contact Vero Beach Police Detective Evans at: (772) 978-4600

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: 800-273-8477.