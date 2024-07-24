Adam Lee Appointed Judge to the Alachua County Court; Deborah Cunningham Appointed Judge to the Collier County County Court

Florida - Wednesday July 24, 2024: Governor Ron DeSantis has appointed Adam Lee to serve as a Judge on the Alachua County Court and Deborah Cunningham has been appointed to serve as a judge on the Collier County County Court.

Adam Lee - Judge on the Alachua County Court: Lee is from Gainesville. He has been a Managing Member at Adam Lee Law PLLC. He has worked at the firm since 2016. He earned both his bachelor’s degree and juris doctorate from the University of Florida. Lee fills the judicial vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Green.

Deborah Cunningham - Judge on the Collier County Court: Cunningham has served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Twentieth Judicial Circuit since 2000. She earned her bachelor’s degree from Brandeis University and her juris doctorate from the University of Florida. Cunningham fills the judicial vacancy created by the elevation of Judge Brown.