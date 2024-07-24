Vero Beach Gynecologist Dr. George Fyffe Honored with the Prestigious ‘Hippocratic Award’ by FSU

Vero Beach - Wednesday July 24, 2024: Vero Beach gynecologist Dr. George Fyffe has been honored by the Florida State University College of Medicine with the Hippocratic Award for his dedication to teaching medical students.

Dr. Fyffe is a certified specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology with Cleveland Clinic's Partners in Women's Health office located in Vero Beach.

The FSU award honors special individuals every year who are recognized as "a teacher who has enriched the minds of students by demonstrating a deep commitment to an environment of concern, trust and hope in their relationships with patients and families."