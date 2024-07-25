MRC: 21st Indian River Lagoon Action Assembly Concludes

Melbourne - Thursday July 25, 2024: The 21st Indian River Lagoon Community Action Assembly wrapped up today in Melbourne at the Florida Institute of Technology's Gleason Performing Arts Center.

150 delegates attended the two day event which was sponsored by the Marine Resources Council's (MRC) Lagoon WATCH. Collectively, the delegates have volunteered a combined 2,400 hours of their time to analyze current scientific data on the Lagoon, and reach a consensus on the steps that need to be taken to restore balance to the lagoon's ecosystem.

The Assembly kicked off Wednesday morning with the showing of a new video titled IMAGINE! that showcases the 150-mile Indian River Lagoon. After the video, various participants briefed attendees on the status of the Lagoon and provided information on how to get involved in restoration efforts.

Presentations that were made at the Lagoon Action Assembly included:



What’s Possible When People Collaborate? – Indian Riverkeeper Jim Moir and MRC Executive Director Dr. Laura Wilson will share success stories of collaboration.

Our Comprehensive Conservation Management Plan – IRL National Estuary Program Chief Operating Officer Kathy Hill will detail the plan’s strategies.

Lake Okeechobee and Southern Lagoon – Martin County Board of County Commissioners Environmental Resource Administrator John Maehl will discuss specific challenges.

Save Our Indian River Lagoon Plan – Brevard County Natural Resources Department Director Virginia Barker will outline their plan’s key points.

A Message in a Bottle: What do People Need to Know? – Communication Strategist and Advocate Marilyn J. Waters will provide critical communication insights.

Two Regional Planning Councils and the Lagoon – East Central Florida and Treasure Coast Regional Planning Council Executive Directors Tara McCue and Tom Lanahan will share their perspectives.

Learn more about the Action Assembly and other MRC events at: LoveTheIRL.org/Events. You can also call the MRC at 321.725.7775 or send an email to: Council@mrcirl.org.