Port St. Lucie Police Seek Help Finding Animal Abandonment Suspect

Port St. Lucie - Thursday July 25, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police Department is asking for the public's help finding the person who abandoned 4 dogs near a wooded area on NW FPL Drive.

The dogs were dumped off at that location about 6:30 PM on Wednesday July 10th. They were emaciated and in poor health.

The person who abandoned them was driving a white SUV. The dogs were seen chasing after the SUV as it left. One of the dogs was later found dead.

The three surviving dogs are currently in the care of Animal Control.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to Detective A. Zamfino at: (772) 871-5230. You can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: 800-273-8477.