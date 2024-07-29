National Hurricane Center Gives Disturbance in the Mid-Tropical Atlantic a 50% Chance of Developing Within 7-Days; It Could Impact Florida

NWS Melbourne

Florida - Monday July 29, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) is giving a disturbance in the mid-tropical Atlantic a medium, or 50% chance of development over the next 7-days. No matter how it develops this system, as of today, Monday July 29th, appears to be on a track that could impact Florida.

However, forecasters emphasize the track may change. It could fall first on the northern Leeward Islands, and then on to the Greater Antilles. Or it may target the southwestern Atlantic and the southeastern Bahamas.

A tropical depression could develop toward mid to late week but it remains too early to say what impacts, if any, could occur across east central Florida with this system.

The NWS Office in Melbourne urges residents and visitors in our area to closely monitor the forecast into the upcoming week. This system is a good reminder to have a hurricane plan and emergency supply kit in place for the season.

NHC: MID-TROPICAL ATLANTIC DISTURBANCE

An area of disturbed weather over the central tropical Atlantic Ocean is expected to interact with an approaching tropical wave during the next couple of days. Environmental conditions are forecast to become conducive for some development thereafter, and a tropical depression could form later this week while the system is in the vicinity of the Greater Antilles or the Bahamas.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...medium...50 percent.