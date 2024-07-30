Port St. Lucie - Riverland Paseo Park Now Open to the Public, and Their Pooches!

City of Port St. Lucie

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday July 30, 2024: The ribbon was cut this morning marking the official opening of the Riverland Paseo Park in Port St. Lucie.

City residents and visitors now have a new place to enjoy the outdoors, take part in recreational activities, as well as get some exercise for their dogs.

“Riverland Paseo Park is a wonderful example of how the City of Port St. Lucie can collaborate with our stakeholders to create unique public spaces that enrich the lives of our residents,” said Mayor Shannon Martin at the ceremony this morning.

Located south of Discovery Way at the southwest corner of Community Boulevard and Marshall Parkway, this is the first City park at Riverland and the first City park west of I-95 excluding McCarty Ranch Preserve and Campground. The park will be maintained by the City’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Riverland Paseo Park is just one of nearly 50 City parks across Port St. Lucie. It was developed in partnership with GL Homes which developed the 4,000-acre Riverland community that caters to active adults and retirees.

“We’re thrilled to not only be contributing building quality homes but also essential infrastructure to support the dynamic growth of Port St. Lucie,” said Misha Ezratti, President of GL Homes. “Riverland Paseo Park marks a significant milestone as the first park west of I-95. This is just the beginning of our many innovative and community-focused developments we are eager to share with all city residents.”

Among the new parks features are:

· A two-acre dog park that features individual compounds for small, medium and large breeds. There is room for pups to run and play.

· Lighted softball and soccer/multipurpose fields. Reservations for these fields must be made in person at the Community Center.

· Restrooms, bleachers and a concession stand.

· A picnic area.

· Shade structures are located throughout the park.﻿

About GL Homes

Founded in 1976, GL Homes is a privately held, family-owned homebuilder specializing in single-family luxury homes, 55+ communities and family-oriented communities. For more information, visit: glhomes.com.