NWS Melbourne: Feel Like Temps Up to 107, More Storms This Afternoon

NWS Melbourne

East-Central Florida - Wednesday July 31, 2024: Another hot morning and stormy Florida afternoon. Temperatures will climb into the low to mid 90s but, once again, the high humidity will produce peak heat index values up to around 107.

A Moderate Heat Risk advisory is in effect.

Isolated to scattered showers and lightning storms will develop near the coast late this morning or early this afternoon. They will become scattered to numerous through the rest of the afternoon and evening as they push inland with the sea breeze.

A few stronger storms capable of gusty winds, occasional to frequent cloud to ground lightning, are possible.

Quickly moving storms may generate 1 to 3 inches of rain in a short period of time. Slower moving storms could produce heavy showers over a longer period of time. Minor flooding is possible.

There is also a Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents along East-Central Florida beaches.

HAZARDOUS WEATHER OUTLOOK FOR EAST CENTRAL FLORIDA

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

Highs in the low 90s near the coast and low to mid 90s across the interior, combined with high humidity, will produce peak heat index values from 102 to 107 degrees this afternoon. If spending time outdoors, take breaks in an air-conditioned building or shade and drink plenty of water to avoid heat stress. Increasing rain and cloud-cover by mid to late afternoon may bring relief from the heat.

Heat concerns will continue into late this week due to a combination of high relative humidity and increasing temperatures. Peak afternoon heat indices are forecast to reach up to 107 and possibly as high as 110 into late this week.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Isolated to scattered showers and lighting storms will develop along the inland moving east coast sea breeze early this afternoon, with increasing coverage and intensity focused across the interior, west of the I-95 corridor. Some stronger storms may develop producing locally gusty winds to 40 to 50 mph, and frequent cloud to ground lightning strikes.

Slow storm motion will also allow any stronger storms to produce locally heavy rainfall up to 1 to 3 inches, which may lead to minor flooding of urban and poor drainage areas. Showers and storms are forecast to diminish by mid to late evening.

Daily chances of at least isolated to scattered lightning storms are forecast to continue through the week and into the weekend.

Stronger storms capable of gusty winds, frequent lightning strikes, and torrential rainfall will be possible.

RIP CURRENT AND SURF IMPACT

A Moderate risk for life-threatening rip currents continues at all central Florida Atlantic beaches. Always swim near a lifeguard, and never swim alone.

A Moderate risk for dangerous rip currents is expected to continue into the weekend.