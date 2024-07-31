OneBlood Hit by Ransomware Attack Impacting Their Ability to Deliver Blood to Florida Hospitals; Urgent Call for Donors Issued

Florida - Wednesday July 31, 2024: OneBlood, the not-for-profit blood center serving much of the southeastern United States, was hit by a ransomware attack this morning which has disrupted its ability to deliver blood to Florida Hospitals.

In a news release, OneBlood spokesperson Susan Forbes said their blood delivery services remains operational, and they continue to collect, test and distribute blood, but they are "operating at a significantly reduced capacity."

“We have implemented manual processes and procedures to remain operational," said Forbes, but "manual processes take significantly longer to perform and impacts inventory availability. In an effort to further manage the blood supply, we have asked the more than 250 hospitals we serve to activate their critical blood shortage protocols and to remain in that status for the time being,” said Forbes.

To help augment their supply, OneBlood is appealing for donations. "All blood types are needed, but there is an urgent need for O Positive, O Negative and Platelet donations."

“The blood supply cannot be taken for granted. The situation we are dealing with is ongoing. If you are eligible to donate, we urge you to please make an appointment to donate as soon as possible,” said Forbes. OneBlood is working closely with cyber security specialists, and federal, state and local agencies in response to the cyber attack.

The Association for the Advancement of Blood & Biotherapies (AABB) Disaster Task Force is helping by coordinating national resources to assist with additional blood products being sent to OneBlood.

"Our comprehensive response efforts are ongoing and we are working diligently to restore full functionality to our systems as expeditiously as possible,” said Forbes.