Ground Broken on Planned State-of-the-Art Training Facility for the Port St. Lucie Police Department

Port St. Lucie - Wednesday July 31, 2024: The City of Port St. Lucie broke ground today, (Wednesday July 31) on a new state-of-the-art training facility.

“This facility underscores our dedication to providing our officers with the best resources and training, ensuring they are well-prepared to face the challenges of modern policing and continue to keep Port St. Lucie the safest large city in Florida,” said Mayor Shannon Martin.

Florida state statute mandates that all certified officers in Florida must complete 40 hours of training every four years to maintain their certification. The City of Port St. Lucie Police Department has set a higher standard, requiring officers to complete 40 hours of specialized and continuous training annually.

“The Port St. Lucie Police Department is committed to remaining one of America’s safest cities, and this new training facility will deliver world class training to our police officers who proudly serve our community each day,” said Acting Chief of Police Richard Del Toro, Jr.

The police training facility will provide intensive and specialized training for PSLPD officers. It is the first such training facility in the department’s 44-year history.

The training facility will be located at 121 SW Port St. Lucie Boulevard in the current municipal complex. The facility is anticipated to be completed by Fall 2025.

The three-story facility will cover roughly 54,000 square feet and feature:

· A 25-yard long, 20-lane indoor firearms range

· Supporting training areas

· A virtual simulation room

· A defensive tactics area

· A multi-purpose training classroom

· A tactical building training area

· Office space for a growing department