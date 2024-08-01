One Driver Jailed, Two Others Given Court Dates; in All 11 Cited for Speeding in Port St. Lucie

PSLPD

PSLPD

Port St. Lucie - Thursday August 1, 2024: The Port St. Lucie Police (PSLPD) Traffic Unit issued 11 citations to speeders during their evening shifts last weekend.

Two drivers were stopped for racing. A blue Dodge Charger and a white Dodge Challenger were trying to outrun each other on SW Crosstown Pkwy. Both vehicles were stopped.

The driver of the Challenger was arrested and issued a court date. The driver of the Charger was found to have an open case out of St. Lucie County for racing in December of last year. He was booked into the St. Lucie County Jail and his car was towed.

Officers also stopped a white BMW for speeding 93 MPH in a 45 MPH zone on SW Crosstown Pkwy. The driver had an unsecured toddler in the backseat, so the driver was issued one citation for speeding with a mandatory court date, and another citation for the child restraint violation.

The enforcement effort was concentrated in three areas - along U.S. Route #1, SE Crosstown Pkwy, and SW Crosstown Pkwy. However one person was stopped and and arrested on I-95 for doing 123 MPH in a 70 MPH zone.