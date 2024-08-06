Port St. Lucie - Hit and Run Victim Identified; Suspect Vehicle Found, Driver Not Yet Known

Port St. Lucie - Tuesday August 6, 2024: Port St. Lucie Police have released the name of the man killed by a hit-and-run driver last Friday night, and they believe they have found the pickup involved, but not the driver.

The victim is 37-year-old Gardy Petit-Frere of Port St. Lucie. He was riding his moped to work around 11 PM, August 2, when he was hit by a GMC pickup at Southwest Airoso Boulevard and Southwest Todd Avenue. The driver of the pickup left the scene. Petit-Frere was rushed to Lawnwood Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Investigators believe the older model Chevrolet/GMC pickup pictured here is the suspect vehicle in the hit-and-run, and a post on the Police Department's Facebook page states that - "The suspect vehicle has been identified and located." However "the identity of the driver at the time of the crash is still under investigation."

Anyone with information on the crash is urged to call Traffic Homicide Investigator S. Tomczyk at (772) 871-5001.

If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at (800) 273-8477.