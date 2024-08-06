UF/IFAS Conducting a Survey of Agricultural Losses Due to Hurricane Debby

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 6, 2024: The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) is conducting an Economic Impact Analysis Program (EIAP) survey for losses and damages caused by Hurricane Debby.

Hurricane Debby was a Category 1 storm that came ashore near Steinhatchee on August 5th. UF/IFAS requests agricultural producers affected by the hurricane to complete the UF/IFAS EIAP survey on agricultural losses and damages.

The survey is part of on-going UF/IFAS research tracking the effects of severe weather and other hazards on the state’s agricultural industry. Participants are asked to assess their production losses and asset damages due to Hurricane Debby. Responses will be used to improve estimations of the state’s collective agricultural losses from such events and inform decision-making related to disaster declaration, response and relief.

Survey participation should take between 10 and 20 minutes. Answers are confidential.

Agricultural producers can complete the survey at go.ufl.edu/debbyagimpacts or report information to their local UF/IFAS Extension county office by calling or visiting in person.

For additional information, visit the UF/IFAS EIAP frequently asked questions webpage.