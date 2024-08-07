Three Florida Teacher Unions File Federal Lawsuit Challenging New State Law That Bans Independent Arbitration by a Neutral Third Party

Florida - August 8, 2024: Three unions that represent faculty at Florida universities filed a lawsuit in federal court today challenging Florida Senate Bill 266, which gives politically appointed university presidents final decision-making authority over discipline, termination and other personnel matters relating to Florida university faculty.

The bill bans independent arbitration by a neutral third party, depriving faculty of meaningful review designed to protect academic freedom and employment rights.

The unions include the United Faculty of Florida (UFF), an affiliate of the AFT, and UFF's Florida State University (UFF-FSU) and University of Florida (UFF-UF) chapters.

The lawsuit was in the Northern District of Florida against members of the boards of trustees of Florida State University and the University of Florida and the statewide board of trustees that is responsible for overseeing Florida’s state university system.

The complaint alleges that the arbitration ban is a politicized attempt to stifle Florida faculty members’ academic freedom and violates the Federal Arbitration Act (FAA), a well-established law enacted in 1925 that safeguards the right to arbitration nationwide.

This is UFF's second challenge to SB 266’s arbitration ban. Its first suit, which is ongoing in state court, seeks to prevent New College and its politically appointed leadership from enforcing the ban on the grounds that it violates Florida’s state constitutional right to collectively bargain and unlawfully reneges on valid contractual promises made by the state when it signed collective bargaining agreements. On June 21, that suit was allowed to move forward by Judge J. Lee Marsh of the 2nd Judicial Circuit of Florida, who rejected the state’s motion to dismiss the case.

The UFF is an affiliate of the AFT, a national union of education professionals that champions fairness, democracy, economic opportunity and high-quality public education, healthcare and public services for students, families and communities.