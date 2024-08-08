FWC Prompts Firearm Safety and Training During National Shooting Sports Month

Florida - Thursday August 7, 2024: The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC), in partnership with the National Shooting Sports Foundation. is promoting gun safety and training this August which is 'National Shooting Sports Month'.

National Shooting Sports Month emphasizes firearm safety and is meant to encourage participation in the shooting sports.

Target shooters can practice their sport by participating in the #RangeChallengeSM, which is a series of target shooting activities that promote firearm safety, mentorship, training and shooting sports awareness.

Learn more about the #RangeChallengeSM by visiting ShootingSportsMonth.org and clicking on “Shoot #RangeChallenge” under “Target Shooters.”

“Target shooters contribute to conservation through excise taxes on archery equipment, firearms and ammunition, supporting wildlife management across the nation,” said Roger Young, FWC Executive Director. “I encourage anyone interested in the shooting sports to visit one of our supervised ranges and learn from our excellent staff.”

“Our public shooting ranges offer world-class facilities to support the needs of recreational target shooters,” said Bill Cline, FWC Section Leader for Hunter Safety and Public Shooting Ranges. “This is a great opportunity for our customers to introduce someone to the shooting sports in a fun, safe environment.”

The FWC manages 11 shooting ranges throughout the state. To find an FWC-managed range near you, visit MyFWC.com/Ranges.