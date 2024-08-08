National Hurricane Center Has Identified Another Tropical Wave Approaching the Antilles; It Has a Low 30% of Development Over the Next 7-Days

Florida - Thursday August 8, 2024: The National Hurricane Center (NHC) has identified another tropical wave spread out across the Lesser and Greater Antilles. Its given a low, 30% chance of development into anything more over the next 7 days.

This wave is moving westward at 10 to 15 knots. Forecasters say that convection is limited near the wave axis. It is expected to enter the eastern Caribbean by Friday night.

NHC - Tropical Wave Near the Lesser and Greater Antilles

An area of low pressure could form in the central or western tropical Atlantic Ocean early next week.

Some development of this system is possible while it approaches the Lesser Antilles during the early to middle part of next week and moves generally

west-northwestward toward the Greater Antilles thereafter.

* Formation chance through 48 hours...low...near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 7 days...low...30 percent.