NWS Melbourne: Another Heat Advisory Issued for East-Centeral Florida Today as "Unusually Hot" and "At Times, Dangerous Temperatures" Persist

East-Central Florida - Thursday August 8, 2024: The National Weather Service in Melbourne has again issued another Heat Advisory for all of East-Central Florida as unusually hot and, at times, dangerous temperatures continue across our region today.

High temperatures are forecast to reach the mid 90s with feels-like temperatures as high as 110 degrees today, and 109 degrees on Friday.

Temperatures in this range pose a Major Heat Risk that could lead to heat related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Residents and visitors are urged to take precautions. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Heat Advisory

WHAT: Heat index values up to 110 expected.



Heat index values up to 110 expected. WHERE: Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake.



Coastal Indian River, Coastal Martin, Coastal Saint Lucie, Coastal Volusia, Inland Indian River, Inland Martin, Inland Northern Brevard, Inland Saint Lucie, Inland Southern Brevard, Inland Volusia, Mainland Northern Brevard, Mainland Southern Brevard, Northern Brevard Barrier Islands, Northern Lake, Okeechobee, Orange, Osceola, Seminole, Southern Brevard Barrier Islands, and Southern Lake. WHEN: From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening.



From 10 AM this morning to 6 PM EDT this evening. IMPACTS: Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses.

Hazardous Weather Outlook for East-Central Florida

EXCESSIVE HEAT IMPACT

A Heat Advisory is in effect for all east central Florida today. High temperatures in the mid 90s combined with muggy conditions will promote peak heat index values up to 110 degrees today. The heat will persist through the weekend.

These temperatures pose a Major Heat Risk that affects anyone without adequate access to cooling.

Take extra precautions when outside. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing. Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Drink plenty of fluids, try to stay in an air-conditioned room, and out of the sun. Check up on relatives and neighbors.

THUNDERSTORM IMPACT

Scattered lightning storms which develop this afternoon and evening will be capable of occasional to frequent lightning strikes, gusty winds, and locally heavy rainfall.

Scattered to numerous afternoon and early evening storms remain in the forecast each day. Storm chances look highest late week into the weekend. Brief gusty winds and frequent lightning will accompany the strongest storms.

WIND AND SEA IMPACT

South to southwest winds of 15-20 kts will promote poor boating conditions across the far offshore waters, particularly from Sebastian Inlet northward.