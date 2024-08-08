OneBlood Has Resumed Normal Operations Following Ransomware Attack

Florida - Thursday August 8, 2024: OneBlood has resumed its normal course of business, distributing blood products to hospitals in Florida, and throughout the southeast, following last week's ransomware attack.

“The priority has been to bring the critical software system used to manage the blood supply back online and this has been accomplished. OneBlood is processing and distributing blood products to the more than 250 hospitals we serve at a normal output,” said Susan Forbes, OneBlood senior vice president of corporate communications and public relations.

With the blood supply stabilized OneBlood has informed the AABB Task Force that supplemental shipments of blood and platelets to OneBlood are no longer needed, at this time.

“We are grateful for the support we have received from the blood community during an unprecedented time for OneBlood. The combined efforts from the task force, along with a tremendous response from OneBlood donors answering the call for blood and platelet donations ensured our lifesaving mission prevailed, no matter the circumstances,” said Forbes.

On July 29th, OneBlood became the target of ransomware. Despite the challenges the event created, OneBlood quickly implemented alternative processes to continue collecting, testing, processing and distributing blood to hospitals. “Our operations never stopped. Lives depend on the work that we do and nothing will stand in our way of ensuring blood is available when and where it is need. Blood drives on board our fleet of Big Red Buses are taking place, OneBlood donor centers have remained open and blood is being delivered to hospitals around the clock,” said Forbes.

Every two seconds someone needs a blood transfusion. To ensure a ready blood supply at all times, OneBlood encourages eligible blood donors to make blood donation a habit.

“The blood supply cannot be taken for granted. In an instant any one of us can find ourselves on the receiving end of a blood transfusion. Today’s donor is tomorrow’s hero. By making blood donation a habit, you will help ensure a ready blood supply is available at all times,” said Forbes.