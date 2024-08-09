Eyewitness News Bahamas - Remains of Missing Pilot Who Took Off From Sebastian Sunday, Found Amidst the Wreckage of His Plane in the Bahamas

Sebastian - Friday August 9, 2024: Eyewitness News Bahamas reports that the body of pilot of a single engine plane that took off from the Roseland Municipal Airport in Sebastian last Sunday morning has been found amongst the wreckage of his plane about five miles away from the Marsh Harbour Airport on Abaco Island in the Bahamas.

The pilot has been identified as 59-year-old Chris Moore of Louisville Kentucky. He was the only occupant of the two-seater BRM Aero Bristell aircraft.

Moore's last known location was over Bahamian waters just north of the island of Grand Bahama. He was headed to the Marsh Harbor Airport. When he failed to arrive on time, the U.S. Coast Guard notified Bahamian Authorities and the Royal Bahamas Defence Force launched a search effort which was called off Monday night.

It's not clear when Moore's body was found, or who found his remains. However the Eyewitness News Bahamas report states that a woman believed to be Moore's wife confirmed her husband's death on Facebook, and expressed gratitude that the wreckage was eventually found by a rescue team.