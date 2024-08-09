Fatal Shooting Thursday Night in Vero Beach, IRCSO Launches Homicide Investigation

Indian River County Sheriff - Friday August 9, 2024: The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has launched a homicide investigatio0n into a fatal shooting Thursday night in Vero Beach.

Sheriff Deputies responded to a report of a shooting around 8:50 PM last night in the area of area of 3100 43rd Street. When they arrived at the scene they found a man "unresponsive" suffering from several gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Cleveland Clinic Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

The IRCSO Criminal Investigations Division is investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone who may have seen what happened, or who may have any information related to this incident is asked to call the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office at: 772-569-6700, or you can remain anonymous by calling Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at: 1-800-273-TIPS.