UF/IFAS: UF Undergrad Madison Adkins Helping to Decipher the Identity of an Unknown Fungus

Fort Pierce - Friday August 9, 2024: Madison Adkins is a University of Florida undergraduate student pursuing a bachelor's degree in the Department of Microbiology and Cell Sciences. She is gaining hands-on experience this summer through an internship at UF’s Indian River Research and Education Center (IRREC) in Fort Pierce.

The UF IRREC is part of the university’s statewide Institute of Food and Agricultural Science’s service to agricultural and natural resources, research and extension.

A lifelong resident of Fort Pierce and an International Baccalaureate graduate of Lincoln Park Academy, Adkins has always been deeply immersed in science. Her early internships involved local marine science and conservation organizations, but her interests have recently shifted to plant science, particularly microbiology.

Adkins received a scholarship from the internship program offered by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (UF/CALS) to participate in the research project at the IRREC plant pathology laboratory this summer. Adkins is advised by Liliana Cano, who investigates plant diseases affecting major crops in Florida.

Adkins’ research involves the characterization of an unknown endophytic fungus associated with sugarcane leaves. Working under the guidance of IRREC Plant Pathologist Liliana Cano, Adkins assists Postdoctoral Research Associate Daniela Cardena's in characterizing a newly isolated fungus and investigating its potential ecological impact with orange rust, Puccinia kuehnii, a devastating fungal pathogen affecting sugarcane crops.

"I am helping Dr. Cardenas study the orange rust fungus in sugarcane," said Adkins. "Dr. Cardenas found that other fungal-like structures are growing with P. kuehnii, and we aim to decipher identity of this unknown fungus".

Adkins will complete her internship early in August and return to UF’s main campus in Gainesville for the fall semester.

Madison said the opportunity to work with Cano and Cardenas, their unwavering support and mentorship is rare. "I am incredibly thankful to work with highly trained mentors in Dr. Cano's lab who guide and encourage me to learn new methods for the future. This experience has been invaluable, and I look forward to applying the skills I've gained to further my studies and career," said Adkins.

She adds that agriculture is one of Florida's most valuable industries and being part of the research that supports it has been a rewarding experience.

"Food production is unique in Florida. Agriculture is a major part of Florida, with research stations to assist small towns where entire communities participate in food production. Scientists and growers work together to provide food for others," said Adkins.