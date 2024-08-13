IRCSO: Drug Suspect Accused of Stabbing and Poisoning His Dog; New Home Needed for 'Saucy'

Indian River County - Tuesday August 13, 2024: Indian River County Animal Control is looking for a new home for 'Saucy', a dog recovered from an accused drug dealer.

According to a post on the Indian River County Sheriff's Facebook page, during the course of a narcotics investigation, Detectives with the Special Investigations Unit "found Saucy clinging to life with multiple stab wounds." The drug suspect, Marquise Walker, is accused of stabbing and poisoning his dog.

Animal Control was called in and provided medical care to Saucy who has now fully recovered.

Walker has been charged with Cruelty to Animals, "in addition to a long list of narcotics related charges," according to the Sheriff's Office.

Anyone interested in adopting Saucy should contact the Humane Society of Indian River County at 772-388-3331.