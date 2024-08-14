Former Student Arrested After Entering Classroom at Sebastian River High and Becoming "Extremely Disruptive"

Sebastian - Wednesday August 14, 2024: A former student at Sebastian River High School was arrested Monday after she gained enter to the school and entered a classroom where she is accused of creating what school authorities called an "extreme disruption."

The Indian River County Sheriff's Office has charged 21-year-old Alani Palmer with Disruption of a School Function and Trespassing on School Grounds, both misdemeanors.

According to the arrest affidavit, Palmer gained entry to the school without permission and "willfully and maliciously interrupted a class."

The arrest affidavit states that she entered one classroom which was in session where she began "flipping school desks." The teacher had to remove students from the classroom.

The motive has not yet been publicly disclosed.

The School District of Indian River County issued the following statement on the incident:

The district is aware of the incident that occurred at SRHS yesterday involving a former student who entered our school through the front reception entrance. Unfortunately, the student was let in by another student in the front office who has been identified.

Once inside, the former student proceeded to a teacher’s classroom, where the student became extremely disruptive. The teacher, recognizing the situation, immediately notified administration and security, and quickly cleared the classroom of all students to ensure their safety.

Thanks to the swift action of our administration and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, the individual was promptly detained. The student is being charged with Trespassing on School Property and Disruption of School Function. Principal Cummings sent out a call to all SRHS families addressing the incident the same day it occurred.

We want to assure you that the safety of our students and staff is our top priority. We are taking all necessary steps to prevent incidents like this from happening in the future. We are also working closely with law enforcement to address this situation thoroughly.

Thank you for your understanding and support as we continue to maintain a safe environment for all.