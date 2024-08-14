SLC League of Women Voters - Meet and Greet Your Candidates Tuesday September 17

St. Lucie County - Wednesday August 14, 2024: The St. Lucie County League of Women Voters is hosting a 'Meet and Greet the County Candidates' event to give voters a chance to get to know the local candidates competing in the November election.

It will take place Tuesday September 17th from 6:30pm-8:30pm at the Veteran’s Auditorium on the Pruitt Campus of Indian River State College. The Pruitt Campus is located at 500 NW California Blvd in Port St.Lucie.

Getting to know the candidates and deciding which one to vote for is important because local elected officials often have the greatest impact on our day-to-day lives.

The candidates who will be in attendance will be announced after the August 20th Primary election results have been certified.