USACE & SFWMD Begin Implementation of Kissimmee River Basin Adjustments Aimed at Restoring the Natural Flow of the River

Florida - Wednesday August 14, 2024: The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), in coordination with the South Florida Water Management District (SFWMD), today began a temporary deviation to the regulation schedules for Lakes Kissimmee, Hatchineha, and Cypress.

This temporary deviation is the first step in the phased implementation of the Kissimmee River Restoration (KRR) project. The goal is to reestablish the historical flow patterns of the Kissimmee River.

Senior Project Manager Tim Gysan said the next step will be providing the necessary water flows, while maintaining the existing level of flood risk management within the Kissimmee River Basin.

When restoration is completed, more than 40 square miles of river-floodplain will be restored, including over 12,000 acres of wetlands and 40 miles of historic river channel.

For more information on the KRR project, please go to the following website: https://www.saj.usace.army.mil/Missions/Environmental/Ecosystem-Restoration/Kissimmee-River-Restoration/.

See the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Jacksonville District fact sheet on the Kissimmee River Restoration project for more details at: https://usace.contentdm.oclc.org/utils/getfile/collection/p16021coll11/id/5452.