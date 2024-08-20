15-Year-Old Boy Critically Wounded During a Struggle Over a Gun in Fort Pierce

Fort Pierce - Tuesday August 20. 2024: A 15-year-old boy was critically wounded when he was struck by a bullet discharged from a gun that went off during a struggle with another person for possession of the weapon.

Police responded to the shooting when they got a call about it just before 8 PM last night (Monday, August 19). It happened at 431 North 25th Street, according to a news release issued by the Fort Pierce Police Department (FPPD).

"An altercation occurred between two male subjects leading to a scuffle over a firearm," states the release from the FPPD. "During the struggle, the firearm discharged striking the victim."

The 15-year-old was rushed to HCA Florida Lawnwood Hospital where he was listed in critical condition as of Tuesday morning.

The other person involved in the struggle is identified only as a "male." No name or age was given. However according to the FPPD release he remained on the scene and is cooperating with the police investigation.

The FPPD says the case remains open. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or who may have additional information about it is asked to call Officer Nicholas Aton at 772-370-6800 or email: nanton@fppd.org. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-(800)-273-8477.