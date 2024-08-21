Okeechobee County Investigators Arrest 3 on Drug Charges

OCSO

Okeechobee County - Wednesday August 21, 2024: Okeechobee Narcotics Task Force and the County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team arrested Brandy Yorke, Brittny Alfonso, and Corey Jenkins Monday after executing a search warrant at 1820 N.W. 6TH Street, in Okeechobee.

Concerned citizens and confidential sources told investigators that fentanyl and other illegal drugs were being sold at that residence, according to a release on the Sheriff's Facebook page.

Authorities then got a probable cause narcotics search warrant and when they entered the home they found various amounts of fentanyl, suboxone, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Yorke was arrested for the Sale of Fentanyl, Possession of Fentanyl with intent to sell, Possession of Suboxone, and Possession of drug paraphernalia. Yorke has been arrested 19 times in Okeechobee, according to the release.

Alfonso and Jenkins were arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Possession of Drug paraphernalia. Alfonso has been arrested 12 times, while Jenkins has 42 arrests in Okeechobee.

The 3 suspects were booked into the Okeechobee County Jail.